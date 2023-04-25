The Borussia Monchengladbach centre back wants the Clarets to make the most of this unique situation they find themselves in.

A sixth successive triumph in the East Lancashire derby - a fourth on the bounce at Ewood Park - would ensure that Vincent Kompany's side return to the Premier League as champions.

With Blackburn Rovers also pushing for a play-off place, trailing sixth place Sunderland on goal difference, the Germany Under 21 international appreciates the magnitude of this fixture.

Burnley's Jordan Beyer The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 22nd April 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"It's not a bad stage to win the title, at your rivals' place," he said. "If we could seal that it would be incredible for the whole town. We'll do our very best to achieve that.

"We talked about it in the locker room; it's maybe the biggest derby in terms of the event. One can go into the play-offs and one is going for the title. I don't think that has ever happened before, it doesn't happen every day, so it adds extra spice. It would be very nice to win that game.

“It think it’s a game that couldn’t be any bigger basically. It’s still a game like the others as well, but it’s a really special one so we prepare extremely well for it and go really in detail to be as prepared as possible."

The 22-year-old, who was the club's penultimate addition in the summer, knew exactly what was on the line as soon as he sealed his season-long loan switch from Borussia-Park, where he is contracted until June 2026.

Jordan Beyer speaks to the media ahead of the local derby with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

With local pride at stake, and silverware on the line, the youngster wants to do it for the fans, who were sent home happy in November as Ashley Barnes (x2) and Anass Zaroury netted in a 3-0 win in what was a top-of-the-table clash at Turf Moor.

Beyer said: "I have good memories from the game at Turf Moor, it was great. I enjoyed every second of winning that game. I hope we do exactly the same. We just have to rely on what we've done well all season, do the basics right, find our structure, then we'll be fine.

"For the fans it's one of the biggest things. When I first came here the first thing the fans told me was that they don't care about promotion, they only care about beating Blackburn. That kind of set the tone."

He added: "You knew what they cared about. It means a lot to the club and to the fans and that's why we'll try our best not to disappoint them. Clinching the title there would be amazing.