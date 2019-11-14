Burnley defender Charlie Taylor touched by boss Sean Dyche's faith in him following England claim

Sean Dyche's faith in him as a player has really touched Burnley left back Charlie Taylor.

Prior to handing the 26-year-old defender his first Premier League start of the season, the Clarets boss articulated his belief that the former Leeds United man could become part of the England conversation.

The club has been well represented in recent years with Tom Heaton, Michael Keane, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope all capped for the Three Lions during Dyche's tenure at Turf Moor.

Dyche is confident that more will follow, but Taylor is hoping to polish his game domestically before even considering a future at international level.

"It's nice to hear," said Taylor, who has two England Under 19 caps. "I think he has a lot of faith in all the players.

"It's good to hear that kind of thing from your manager, it shows he has a lot of belief in you as a player.

"I dream about it and as long as you're playing in the top league I suppose you've always got a chance. It's a dream.

"I want to get back in the team here first and play well every week, contribute to the team and start picking up points again.

"It's the best league in the world with top, top players in every position so we'll see, but it's hard."

Taylor, who had made a couple of appearances from the bench having suffered a groin strain in pre-season, returned to the XI for the 3-0 win over West Ham United at Turf Moor before the international break.

The Whites Player of the Year for 2015/16, who featured against Portugal and Ukraine as England won the Limoges Tournament in 2011, has impressed in the 52 appearances that he's made in the top flight.

And that led Dyche to comment: “I think it’s interesting for me, over these years, and now we’re very confidently talking about Burnley players being in the England squad.

“I remember when Tom Heaton got his first call up, it was ‘wow, Burnley haven’t had an England player for however many years’, and now we’re talking about it free and easy, saying, okay, Tom, Keano, Corky got one out of the blue, of course, you could argue last season Westy, just if you were going on form, and performances.

“I still think there’s a lot of room and time for Charlie Taylor to go into that thinking, along his development line.

“It’s good to say Burnley players are being talked about as freely as we are with the national side, and other international players as well."