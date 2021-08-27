Burnley deal on verge of completion, Clarets eye up late raid for EFL winger

Speaking after Saturday afternoon’s defeat against Liverpool, he said: “I’m a massive fan of Dwight as everyone knows, people sometime forget – some of these new guys come on the scene and play a couple of games, but Dwight’s been knocking out game after game after game for two and a half seasons.

“When you look at it that way, it’s outstanding what he continues to deliver.

“It’s just maybe not as striking, you get a player coming through at Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and it just has that little bit more gloss to it, people jump on it a little bit quicker, and I understand why, of course.

“I don’t think Dwight is too worried about that, he knows he’s recognised and respected here, that’s for sure, and he knows we’re still pushing him for more as well.

"But it can be a more difficult task in a side like ours, we don't always have the ball, we're fighting and working hard to try and win Premier League games.

"Now and again we're really on it, Wolves was the outstanding one last season, when we had more of the ball, more positions with a better quality chance.

"On Saturday he was excellent, you don't have the ball as much and have to do the other side of things diligently, and when you get the ball, you have to do something with it."

