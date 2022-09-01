News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley confirm the signing of Halil Dervişoğlu on a season-long loan from Brentford

Burnley have signed Brentford forward Halil Dervişoğlu on a season-long loan.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:13 pm

The 22-year-old Turkey international is the latest addition to the Clarets’ attacking options.

Vincent Kompany states is looking forward to working with his new signing.

He said: “We would like to thank Brentford for allowing us take Halil on loan for the season.

Halil Dervişoğlu has joined Burnley on a season-long loan (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Most Popular

“He’s a naturally gifted Turkish international, who has an instinct to score goals and will give his all to help the team this season.”

Dervişoğlu has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with FC Twente in the Eredivisie and then a season and a half with Galatasaray.

During his time in the Turkish Super Lig, he scored eight goals in 45 appearances.

BurnleyBrentfordTurkey