Burnley confirm the signing of Halil Dervişoğlu on a season-long loan from Brentford
Burnley have signed Brentford forward Halil Dervişoğlu on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old Turkey international is the latest addition to the Clarets’ attacking options.
Vincent Kompany states is looking forward to working with his new signing.
He said: “We would like to thank Brentford for allowing us take Halil on loan for the season.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to links to Swansea striker Michael Obafemi and gives update ahead of transfer deadline day
-
2
Burnley transfer news: Clarets ‘interested’ in £12m Swansea City striker, Brighton ‘eyeing’ late move for ex-Norwich City loanee
-
3
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for Championship clash with Millwall
-
4
Burnley transfer news: Clarets ‘unwilling’ to meet £12m Swansea striker valuation, ‘Multiple’ Championship clubs in for Barnsley star
-
5
Burnley reportedly close to agreeing Deadline Day deal for Jordan Beyer
“He’s a naturally gifted Turkish international, who has an instinct to score goals and will give his all to help the team this season.”
Dervişoğlu has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with FC Twente in the Eredivisie and then a season and a half with Galatasaray.
During his time in the Turkish Super Lig, he scored eight goals in 45 appearances.