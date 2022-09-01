Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Turkey international is the latest addition to the Clarets’ attacking options.

Vincent Kompany states is looking forward to working with his new signing.

He said: “We would like to thank Brentford for allowing us take Halil on loan for the season.

Halil Dervişoğlu has joined Burnley on a season-long loan (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He’s a naturally gifted Turkish international, who has an instinct to score goals and will give his all to help the team this season.”

Dervişoğlu has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with FC Twente in the Eredivisie and then a season and a half with Galatasaray.