Burnley complete signing of Wales international right back Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts

The Clarets were linked with the Swansea City man - who was in the last year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium - back in June.

And Roberts has agreed a four-year deal for a fee thought to be in the region of £2.5m.

While the Clarets have Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley as options at right back, and new signing Nathan Collins can also play there, the club have been looking for a longer-term prospect in that position for some time, and tried to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in January, only for the 24-year-old to join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, where he made 14 appearances.

The 25-year-old Roberts, who started all of Wales' games at Euro 2020, scoring in the 2-0 win over Turkey in the group phase in Baku, is yet to feature this season after an operation on a groin injury suffered in the last 16 tie against Denmark.

Swansea boss Russel Martin said of Roberts' fitness: "Connor and Liam (Walsh) are both on the grass this week running which was good to see, so they're getting closer.

"Korey (Smith) will be a week or two behind them. They're all getting there, they're all ticking along nicely.

"I'm really excited to work with Connor and Walshy because I haven't seen them.

"They are three players who will make a big difference to us so the quicker we can get them back the better."

Roberts was born in Neath, and joined Swansea City's Youth Academy at the age of nine, before turning professional.

In 2015, he signed a two-year contract, but signed a new three-year deal in September 2016.

He has enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough - although that stint saw him make only one appearance before it was terminated in January 2018, before making his Swansea debut that month in the FA Cup against Wolves.

Roberts was named Swansea City Player of the Year last season.

Roberts has been capped by Wales at Under 19, Under 21 and senior level, making his senior international debut in the China Cup final against Uruguay in March 2018.