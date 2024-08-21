Burnley complete signing of Chelsea man and former Swansea City loanee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have made Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys their seventh signing of the summer.

The 21-year-old arrives on an initial season-long loan from Stamford Bridge with an option to buy, subject to the usual EFL and FA approvals.

Humphreys, who can play at both centre-back and left-back, returns to the Championship where he spent last season on loan with Swansea City.

“It feels great,” he said of his move. “It’s an amazing club. It makes so much sense for the next step in my career.

“Burnley is a club with huge ambitions, the owners know what they’re doing and they really want to push the club on as much as possible.

“The gaffer here is great too. I had really good conversations with him and that’s always pivotal when it comes to transfers.

“It was completely perfect, everything he was saying to me. He knew about my game, he wants to work with me and help me improve. That’s all you want to hear as a player.”

Bashir Humphreys #35 of Chelsea in action during a pre season friendly match against the Brighton & Hove Albion on July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Born in Exeter, Humphreys began his early football days in the academy at Reading before joining Chelsea’s setup at Under-15 level.

After being rewarded with a scholarship ahead of the 2019/120 season, the defender progressed through the academy system and featured for the Under-18s and Under-21s before signing a first professional contract in 2021.

Humphreys made his Chelsea first-team debut in January 2023 in an FA Cup tie against Manchester City and featured in a Carabao Cup clash versus AFC Wimbledon last season at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster, who has represented England from Under-16 level all the way to Under-21 level, spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with Bundesliga 2 side SC Paderborn, before spending last season playing in the Championship with Swansea, where he made 26 appearances, scoring once.

Humphreys follows Vaclav Hladky, Etienne Green, Lucas Pires, Shurandy Sambo, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Andreas Hountondji in making the move to Turf Moor this summer.

The Clarets appear set for a hectic final week of the transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings on the agenda before the August 30 deadline.