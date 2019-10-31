Burnley coach Steve Stone on an “agreed break”, explains boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has explained that Under 23s coach Steve Stone is on an “agreed break” while the club hold an internal investigation.

On Tuesday, Express Sport reported Stone is the subject of an internal investigation, amid reports of bullying.

Stone has not been in the dugout for the side’s last three games, including Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

And Dyche, who, with assistant boss Ian Woan, was at Nottingham Forest with Stone, said: “It is slightly misrepresented because it is an agreed break with the club whilst things are being checked over.

"Secondly, we try and keep things private for the right "It is just a shame in the modern world that not many things remain private, and I think that is a bit unfair in this case because nothing has been agreed, nothing is decided, it is just an ongoing view of a moment in time, and the club will take care of that privately and appropriately."