Burnley close in on second striker deal, Duo warned off Newcastle job, Liverpool agree deal for Championship ace, Everton chase England international - updates on Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web;

Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has seemingly taken aim at owner Mike Ashley: “I must say that I have had more meetings with the chairman, the president and the general manager this week than I had in three years at Newcastle.” (Goal.com)

Some bookmakers have suspended betting on Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce succeeding Benitez at St James’s Park. (Various)

Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta and Nice boss Patrick Vieira have been warned off the Newcastle job by Benitez. (The Sun)

Manchester United have surprisingly contacted Southampton over the availability of midfielder Mario Lemina. He also wanted by Arsenal and Leicester. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have turned their attention to Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof after losing out on Matthijs de Light to Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Daily Mirror)

The Reds also remain optimistic that Champions League hero Divock Origi will sign a new contract at Anfield. (ESPN)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz for a cut-price fee of £18m. (Daily Star)

Tottenham have offered Roma £21m plus Toby Alderweireld in a bid to sign highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton are among a number of clubs vying for the signature of versatile Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph. (Sky Sports)

Marco Silva's Toffees are also keen on bringing young Juventus striker Moise Kean but the Serie A champions will demand a £31m buyback clause. (Daily Mail)

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez's proposed move to West Ham is off after the Hammers failed to agree a payment structure. He is now set to join Valencia. (Sky Sports)

Manuel Pellegrini has instead been offered the chance to reunite with Mario Balotelli, a player he worked with at Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are close to securing a permanent deal for Swansea City after a successful loan spell at the club last season. (Sky Sports)

Swedish striker Joel Mumbongo has gone on trial with Burnley after leaving Serie A outfit Verona in the summer. (Lancashire Live)

Brighton want to sign Lorient midfielder Alexis Claude Maurice, however face competition from Norwich and Nice. (Soccer Link - in France)