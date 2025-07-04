Burnley close in on bombshell signing of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker

Burnley are closing in on the surprise signing of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting the permanent deal will be for a fee of up to £5m, including add-ons, with the England international penning a two-year deal.

The Burnley Express understands the move is in the works and an announcement could be imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be some coup for Scott Parker’s side given Walker’s experience and quality, playing at the highest level for a number of years now.

The 35-year-old is one of Man City’s longest-serving players and was captain at the Etihad before joining Italian giants AC Milan during the January transfer window.

Walker’s contract at City is due to expire next summer and Pep Guardiola has made it clear the defender no longer features as part of his plans.

Walker played alongside Parker during the latter’s two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur between 2011 and 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker is to make the permanent move to Turf Moor (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The right-back has won 17 trophies across eight years at City, including six Premier League titles and the 2022/23 Champions League – in a season where Guardiola’s side also claimed the treble.

He will become Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer, joining Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana in making the move to Turf Moor following their promotion to the Premier League.

Walker will now fight it out with Connor Roberts for that right-back spot.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Never want to let him down': Burnley's Ashley Barnes on the bond between Scott Parker and his players