Burnley chasing 18-year-old Derby star | Manchester United forward willing to take pat cut to move | Newcastle United eye three players | Updates on Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal

All the latest Premier League transfer news from around the web - including news from Brighton, Burnley and Tottenham

Sheffield United have reopened their interest in Southampton striker Sam Gallagher following the club's promotion to the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

18-year-old Derby star Jayden Bogle is subject to interest from Premier League clubs Brighton and Burnley. (The 72)

Matt Clarke is looking likely to move to Premier League side Brighton this summer. (Portsmouth News)

Ajax are weighing up a move for Brighton player Davy Propper in the summer. (Argus)

Real Madrid believe they have agreed a £115 million deal with Chelsea to buy 28-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard. (Sun)

Manchester United and Belgium's 26-year-old forward Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a move to Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his club a deadline of next year to sell unwanted players as part of his rebuild at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has signed a deal to become Inter Milan boss to 2022 - five years after the Italian last managed in Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb)

30-year-old Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld expects to still be a Spurs player next season despite reported interest from Manchester United in the Belgium international. (Mail)

Atletico Madrid have chosen Paris St-Germain's Uruguayan 30-year-old international forward Edinson Cavani as their replacement for 30-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa. (Cadena Ser)

Newcastle United have contacted Benfica over a move for 25-year-old Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and are believed to have been quoted £13.2 million. (O Jogo)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign James McCarthy from Everton in the summer transfer window. (TeamTalk)

Chelsea will consider bringing forward their long-term plan of appointing Frank Lampard as manager if Maurizio Sarri returns to Italy in the summer. Former Blues and England midfielder Lampard guided Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first year in charge. (Mail)

Liverpool and Wales' 22-year-old winger Harry Wilson has decided to leave Anfield in pursuit of regular first-team football after a loan spell at Derby. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are in the race to sign Wilson. (Star)

Bournemouth want to sign Liverpool's 31-year-old syopper Simon Mignolet after the Belgium international fell down the pecking order at Anfield. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign 27-year-old Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier from former club Paris St-Germain. (France Football)

Tottenham's England right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, has been ruled out of a move to Napoli after Serie A side switched their targets to younger players. (Sun)

Aston Villa will begin their preparations for the Premier League by bidding £10 million for Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old English forward Joe Lolley. (Mail)

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says English midfielder Jack Grealish is not for sale despite expected interest in the 23-year-old. (Express & Star)

Defender Harry Maguire, 26, has encouraged team-mate and fellow Englishman James Maddison to stay at Leicester City next season. The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Tottenham. (Leicester Mercury)

Former player Gary Neville has endorsed Manchester United's pursuit of Crystal Palace's 21-year-old England right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (London Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Lauren has told his old club to beat United to the signing of Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba, 18. (Star)