Burnley chairman Alan Pace on Scott Parker, promotion and pressure of getting back to the Premier League

Burnley are lucky to have Scott Parker as their manager according to a triumphant Alan Pace.

The club’s chairman joined in with the celebrations on Tuesday evening as thousands of Clarets lined the streets to toast their promotion-winning side.

For Pace, it was the second time in three years he was witnessing a promotion celebration, after the Clarets finished on 101 points under Vincent Kompany.

When asked in another interview how he would describe Parker, the current man in the hotseat, Pace said: “the most loyal”.

“I can't say enough,” he went on to say to the Burnley Express. “I mean, he's amazing.

“He's done an unbelievable job of bringing this team together, representing the values and the culture in such a way of pulling the team in a way and forward.

Chairman Alan Pace on the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I couldn't say enough about him, he's amazing. We're so lucky to have him.”

It’s been a record-breaking campaign for the Clarets, who suffered just two defeats, conceded a frankly remarkable 16 goals in 46 games and finished the season 33 games unbeaten.

They were, however, pipped to the league title during the dying moments of the final day after Leeds United scored a last-gasp winner at Plymouth Argyle.

When asked if there was a twinge of disappointment at not ending the season with the league title, Pace replied: “No, I think there's always probably some sense of, ‘hey, what could have been’, but I'm one of those people that doesn't like rear view mirrors.

“We knew what we had to do. We did what we had to do. That's what we've said all season. We came into it with the attitude of all we can do is our part.

“It sometimes feels a shame that you were two minutes away from, you know, a different result. But at the end of the day, we did what we were trying to do.”

The contrast in Burnley’s last two seasons couldn’t have been much greater. Having suffered instant relegation from the top flight under Kompany, amassing just 24 points, the Clarets have bounced back at the first attempt – and in some style.

Given the financial disparity between the two divisions, the pressure was on Parker to get Burnley back into the top flight.

It’s that sort of pressure that Pace lives and breathes every day, coming to a head on match day when he goes through the mill - as shown in the club’s mini docu-series.

“So look, I think Scott probably feels more stressed than I do on a daily basis. But I think that the pressure is immense. There’s no doubt about that,” Pace explained.

“I think it's hard for people to understand that kind of pressure because there's literally tens of millions of pounds on the line every single moment and there's nothing you can do about it.

“From the outside, you can only try and hope that the folks get it done and this team has done an amazing job and they have gotten it done, so we're thrilled with that.”