Burnley chairman Alan Pace explains why Scott Parker is the 'ideal fit'

Scott Parker’s “track record” of getting sides promoted from the Championship makes him the ideal fit for Burnley.

That’s the verdict of Clarets chairman Alan Pace, who has identified the 43-year-old as Vincent Kompany’s successor following an exhaustive five-week search.

The main attraction for Pace and the board will have been Parker’s track record of getting sides to the Premier League, having achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

Parker first guided Fulham back to the top flight during the 2019/20 season via the play-offs, following a 2-1 win against Brentford at Wembley.

Parker was unable to keep Fulham in the top flight and he was subsequently dismissed in June 2021 following their relegation back to the Championship.

The same day his departure from Fulham was finalised, Parker was appointed as Bournemouth’s new head coach.

He guided the Cherries to automatic promotion, finishing runners up to Parker’s old side Fulham. Parker was sacked just four games into the Premier League season after a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Despite Parker’s troubles in the Premier League, his Championship record can not be underestimated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley Football Club,” Pace said.

“His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit.