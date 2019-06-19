Burnley captain Heaton turns down contract offer - report

Reports are suggesting that Burnley skipper Tom Heaton has turned down a new contract offer at the club.

Heaton, 33, has a year remaining on his Turf Moor deal, and could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer, unless he agrees fresh terms, or the club decide to cash in.

Heaton is one of three England international keepers on Burnley’s books, with boss Sean Dyche admitting that situation was likely to come to a head this summer, with one of those looking for a new challenge.

Nick Pope signed a new deal earlier this summer, despite only making two appearances all season after dislocating his shoulder last July.

Heaton himself came back after a dislocated shoulder and the form of Pope and subsequent sighing of Joe Hart to play the last 19 league games of last season, making his 200th Burnley appearance on the final day against Arsenal.

He was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League Finals in Portugal.

Heaton had said in March when asked about extending his stay at the club: “I think I’ve got a year left at the end of this season. Yeah, again it turns on its head. That’s definitely something I’d be interested in if the club wanted to do it. At the moment, the focus is probably just on the football until the end of the season. It’s certainly something I would be open minded about.”