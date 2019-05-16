Burnley captain Heaton in England squad for Nations League finals, but no place for Tarkowski

Tom Heaton has been named in England’s preliminary squad for the inaugural Nations League Finals next month.

But there is no place for Burnley teammate James Tarkowski.

England take on the Netherlands in the semi-final in Portugal at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimarães on June 6th, with a final or third-place play-off to follow.

Gareth Southgate has named a preliminary squad, name his initial squad, all four semi-finalists must then submit their final 23-man squads for the tournament on May 27th.

He plans on working with a larger group during pre-competition training camps at St George’s Park to cover for potential injuries.

Heaton, who has three caps for his country, said: "Obviously I was in the last camp.

"I took a couple of niggles into the last camp but I was desperate to be involved in it and thankfully this time around I feel a lot sharper and ready to go and hopefully I can look forward to an exciting summer."

Should they triumph against the Netherlands, the World Cup semi-finalists will then take on the winner of the other semi-final between Portugal and Switzerland two days later. They play at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto beforehand.

Heaton, alongside Tarkowski, was included in the last camp for the opening UEFA European Championship qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.