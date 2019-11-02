Burnley captain Ben Mee prepares to reach career milestone

While Sean Dyche celebrated a landmark date on Wednesday, a player who predates him at Turf Moor creates a milestone of his own tomorrow.

Club captain Ben Mee makes his 300th appearance for the club at Sheffield United, just over eight years since joining initially on loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old has featured in 278 league, seven FA Cup, 10 League Cup and four Europa League games to date, scoring six goals.

He was signed by Eddie Howe in the summer of 2011, before making the move permanent in January 2012, and Dyche, who has used him as a left back and centre back, feels he has been a model of consistency: “He’s done terrific in his different guises.

“He was a young player coming through at left back, deep down I always thought he was a centre half but he did such a good job at left back.

“He then moved to centre half and has never looked back really from that shift over.

“A thorough professional. I like all stories like that, people maximising potential, believing in what they are and what they do against the norms.

“Ben’s not the biggest centre half, he’s not the quickest centre half and yet he knows the job like the back of his hand.

“It’s fulfilling the objective rather than worrying about what you are and what you’re deemed to be.

“I think it does well.”

Mee filled in as skipper when Tom Heaton was injured, before Heaton’s departure in the summer led to him getting the armband full time, and Dyche added: “He’s a leader of his own kind.

“Vocal leaders are different now, it’s not like that. He leads with his professionalism, his conduct and his voice somewhat. He’s a well respected figure, similar but different to Tom.

“Tom’s slightly more vocal but they are respected for the professionals they are.

“That’s why they were both captains, Ben in Tom’s absence and Ben has taken it on quite naturally.

“He’s got a nice calmness to him Ben. There’s an inner toughness but a calmness.

“I’ve a lot of respect for what he’s done.”