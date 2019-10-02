Burnley captain Ben Mee on a revenge mission against Everton

Burnley are very good at parking games that have come and gone.

They don’t get too high with the highs, or too low with the lows, and don’t focus on things they can’t affect.

But skipper Ben Mee admits there is a part of him still hurt by the 5-1 defeat at home to tomorrow’s opponents Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

The Toffees are back in town for the first time since last season’s nadir, with Mee eager to prove that was a one-off.

That defeat saw Burnley on 12 points at the halfway stage of the season, sitting in the relegation zone.

The Clarets went on to claim 28 points over the second half of the campaign to stay up with three games to spare.

But Mee, asked if he was looking for revenge, said: “Definitely. It was a turning point in our season.

“It’s one we want to put right.

“We want to perform well, and we’ve got the last game in our mind a little bit from when they came to our place.

“We’ll definitely be up for it and it will be a good buzz if we get a good result.

“I’m sure there’ll be a good atmosphere with a big team coming to our place.

“If we can get through this stage of games not having lost a game it would be a good round.”

Saturday is the last game before a second international break of the season, and, having drawn at Brighton and Aston Villa, and won at home to Norwich, the Clarets are out to go unbeaten through this block of games, buoyed by their efforts at Villa Park.

Mee said: “It was a good point. To get back in the game, and then go 2-1 down, to get an equaliser again, we showed good character.

“We knew it was going to be tough, we knew the crowd would get behind them, but we ground it out and changed the formation at half-time and changed the game really. We stick with our 4-4-2 a lot but we can change it up and the boys at the top did really well.

"Everyone grasped the change in formation really well."