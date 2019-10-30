Burnley captain Ben Mee applauds boss Sean Dyche's influence on the club on seven-year anniversary

As Sean Dyche celebrates his seventh anniversary as Clarets chief, captain Ben Mee says that proof of the Burnley boss's influence at the club is in the pudding.

The 30-year-old defender, one of only two survivors from the Eddie Howe era, was speaking from The Arthur Bellamy Media Centre, a renovated bungalow which stands close to Barnfield's multi-million pound development.

The magnificent flagship facility, which has completely transformed the landscape and infrastructure at Gawthorpe, is the embodiment of Dyche's vision and ambition.

Its construction ran parallel with the club's third campaign in the Premier League, their second under Dyche, after they were crowned winners of the Championship.

And that's where they've stayed ever since, earning a seventh-place finish in the top flight, and European football for the first time in 51 years.

The 48-year-old former Watford manager hasn't yet had a statue erected in his honour, but Dyche's legacy at Turf Moor is practically set in stone.

When asked about the gaffer's impact, Mee said: "I've been asked about this a lot. You can see it around the club, around the training ground, the fact we've been able to do this is down to the success we've had over the past few years.

"That success on the pitch has rubbed off, it reverberates around the whole town with how well this club has done and everybody benefits from it."

The Clarets were 14th in the second tier when Dyche succeeded Howe, following Terry Pashley's temporary stint at the helm.

His first game in charge was a 2-0 home win against Wolves on November 3rd, 2012, and Mee recalls that Dyche had left a lasting impression on the squad.

"I remember the first team meeting we had with him," said the 30-year-old skipper. "It was all really positive, you could see that he had a plan and a good mindset, which he wanted to rub off on the lads.

"There was a positivity, professionalism, the way he wanted people to work and I think he had a vision for how he wanted things to go.

"It took half-a-season to get right, but once he'd had a pre-season, and we knew what he was about, it all just fit into place. From that first season we went on from there."

Mee had started out as a left back at the beginning of Dyche's tenure, with Michael Duff, Jason Shackell and David Edgar employed in the central role, but he's enjoyed the transition since.

The one-time Manchester City centre back has played 238 league games under Dyche, who has certainly left his mark on the captain.

"There's definitely an improvement, I've had that experience, he's given me the time to grow as a player, to develop as a player, which has been a really big help for me," he said.

"I've played a lot of games. He's put a lot of trust in me. That experience of playing games and being competitive in every season we've had, having that different pressure and environment, it all bode well for my future."