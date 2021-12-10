Burnley can go about their business with a bit more freedom, confirms boss Sean Dyche!

Burnley manager Sean Dyche gestures during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The Clarets' chief confirmed that preparation for the January sales has been an on-going process alongside the club's new owners, who came in to power almost 12 months ago.

After a spell of inactivity under previous chairman Mike Garlick, the Premier League' s longest serving boss got to work with the team at ALK Capital, headed by Alan Pace, in a bid to bring the squad up to scratch.

Leading scorer Maxwel Cornet was the jewel in the crown of the club's business in the summer, with Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts, Aaron Lennon and Wayne Hennessey also making the move to Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is the truth of what we can and can't do," said Dyche.

"If there are options available then we will certainly be looking at them, which we are doing now.

"That is an ongoing thing and it always has been, but it is probably slightly more open-minded with this ownership as to what we can do.

"We are certainly looking at options at what we can possibly do."

Dyche also pointed out that the club has maintained a level of communication with players and their representatives regarding contracts.

As many as 10 senior players will see their current deals expire at the end of the season, which has provided a steady flow of paperwork for the chairman to sieve through in his in-tray.

Asked if the situation was any closer to being resolved, Dyche said: "I am reasonably confident that the ownership are aware of the contract situation, as am I.

"That is an ongoing process to work with the agents, speak to the players when needed and speak about the next steps.

"It is just a reality of the industry we are in, we have skilled people that are under contract and those contracts either run out or get renewed and carry on.