Burnley can draw on previous results at Chelsea, admits boss Sean Dyche

Few people outside of Turf Moor will back Burnley to get a result at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

But while Sean Dyche is well aware that what has gone before won’t directly influence the result, the Clarets’ impressive record at Chelsea will give his players confidence.

Burnley have only lost one of their last four visits to the Bridge, going down 3-0 in August 2016.

However, they claimed a 1-1 draw against a Jose Mourinho side on their way to the Premier League title in February 2015, and held Maurizio Sarri’s men 2-2 on Easter Monday this year, while stunning Antonio Conte’s champions 3-2 on the opening day of the 2017/18 season, having led 3-0 at half-time!

Similar heroics would be welcome after three-successive Premier League defeats, and Dyche said: “The main thing about playing the big guns and getting a result is that it shows you can, therefore there’s not a backlog of people saying you can’t do it, because we’ve proved we can.

“It actually means nothing, because once the whistle goes it’s a completely different game.

“Physiologically though it reinforces that you have done it before, in this case Chelsea or against any other side.”

Burnley lost 4-2 at home to Frank Lampard’s side in a strange game where the Clarets started very well, creating a number of good chances, only go gift two goals to Christian Pulisic before the break.

Chelsea went on to add two more in the second half, before two late consolation goals, but Dyche noted: “Despite a bit of a rub of the green, and a couple of mistakes when we played them at home, our chance count was as high as it’s been, especially the quality of chances.

“We just didn’t deal with things at the other end.

“You’ve just got to find that balance. You know you’ve got to defend against the big teams, and we will have to do that, but you’ve got to remain a threat.

“That is a tough balance to find, particularly away from home and particularly against the superpowers in the division.

“We’ve found it before and we’ll have to find it again.”

Lampard has rightly earned plaudits early into his stewardship of the club where he is a playing legend, and Dyche admitted: “I think overall people have been pleased and impressed by what they have done.

“I think they had a flying start. They’ve been a bit up and down recently but there was always going to be some balance over the season.

“If I was Frank I’d be pretty happy with how it’s going there at the moment, he’ll still be thirsty for more like we all are, but he’ll be comfortable with how it’s going.”