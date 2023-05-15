Burnley boy Jay Rodriguez: The sky is the limit for the Clarets in the Premier League next season!

The 34-year-old hometown hero is entering the final year of his contract at Turf Moor as the club makes a top flight return.

Rodriguez has scored 44 times in 237 appearances in the Premier League during spells with Southampton, West Brom and the Clarets.

"I don't get too carried away with things, I don't get too pessimistic, I just stay level, but I feel that the sky's the limit," he said.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates towards the fans after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"We need to keep working, keep learning from the manager and the staff, and keep progressing. If we keep doing that then we can't go wrong. We'll give it our maximum effort.

"From what I've seen and what I've experienced I feel like everyone is motivated. The pinnacle [of a players' career] is to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world, playing against the best, and I feel we've got the best. We're not finished yet."

Rodriguez, who went to school in the town, and was both a ball boy and a season ticket holder at the club growing up, is just four appearances away from making it 100 games for Burnley in the PL.

He's more than ready for another shot at the 'best league in the world' and has vowed to work even harder to ensure that he has the opportunity to play a part.

The forward, who has now clocked up 72 goals for the Clarets in 264 outings since making his debut at home to Bristol City, when replacing Stephen Jordan, many moons ago, said: "One thing I've always done in my life, which comes from my parents, is I work extremely hard to keep myself fit.

"I'll use my experience to help the young players, or if there's anything I can do to help the manager and staff, I'll just do whatever I can to help this club. It's a big challenge next year, but I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's the best league in the world. As a Burnley lad I never thought I'd ever play in the Premier League, I never thought I'd play football for a career.