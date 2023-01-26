The Burnley boss revealed his cautious approach to recruitment as he looks to boost his numbers for the Championship's final stretch.

The 36-year-old, a two-time recipient of the division’s Manager of the Month prize, has undertaken strict character checks in his pursuit of new members.

Centre back pairing Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal were added to bolster Kompany's defensive ranks earlier in the month.

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 02: Michael Obafemi of Swansea City interacts with the Cardiff City fans as Hannes Wolf ( not pictured ) celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The duo joined on long-term deals from Belgian side Sint-Truiden and Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Djurgårdens IF respectively, with the former making the bench for the 2-1 win over West Brom at Turf Moor.

Kompany then enhanced his side's firepower with the capture of South African international striker Lyle Foster, who put pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half year contract after switching from KVC Westerlo.

The trio could be involved in some capacity when the Clarets travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Kompany said: "It freshens things up a little bit; new faces, new energy. In the way we're planning on doing it there'll be no car crash changes. If it happens we'll do it gradually and we're patient with it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I've been in situations where you're doing transfers in January and you need to play them because you're desperate to change something in a season due to it not going well.

"Those are a lot more difficult, whereas we have a little bit more time to integrate our players, we don't have to necessarily play them. We've got a bigger picture with them and when they're ready they can give us a boost. It's a fine balance, but I'd rather be in our position to do it."

It is looking increasingly likely that wantaway Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, who has become somewhat of an outcast in South Wales, will also join the Clarets this month.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out of the picture at the Swansea.com Stadium since the season's resumption following the World Cup after his situation was publicly aired by Russell Martin.

The 22-year-old ex-Southampton forward, who has scored just three times in 19 appearances this season, was said to have had his head turned when Burnley made an approach in the summer.

Obafemi's attitude has been questioned since, and Kompany outlined the potential perils of bringing in the wrong personalities, particularly at this stage of the season, when running the risk of disrupting the harmony and cohesion within the group.

Kompany’s persistence offers reassurance that Obafemi fits the bill. The Manchester City legend said: "Finding the perfect balance is the difficult thing. I do believe a lot in team cohesion and what you see today is due to the work we've done in the past, but there's no way to win this one.

"If you wait until the summer you've got everything to start again next season and if you do something now maybe you upset that cohesion. We try to be as diligent as we can when bringing in new players and we do it where we see the puzzle fit. It's a really difficult exercise, especially at this point of the season. We've got to be really careful with it."

He added: "Once you've done your recruitment, once you've looked at the right profiles, you're looking for the same things.

"Sometimes we've just got to bring the players over when we can, before others do. We don't control the timing as much as people think, but we try to be extremely clear on the profiles we want and we hope that allows us to look in directions where others aren't necessarily looking. That is the only way for us to compete.