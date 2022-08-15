Burnley boss Vincent Kompany with the latest on Darko Churlinov

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets are admirers of the North Macedonia international, with an agreement believed to be in place with the Bundesliga club, although the 22-year-old is yet to undergo a medical or finalise his contract.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with Hull City, Kompany explained the state of play with the young talent: “It is a player that we like, that is not a secret, but there are some details that need to be worked out.

"The player is not here. Let's call it ongoing, and if we can add a bit of support to our team then we will try and do it.”

STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 07: Darko Churlinov of VfB Stuttgart is challenged by Hugo Novoa of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig at Mercedes-Benz Arena on August 07, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what qualities Churlinov will bring, Kompany added: “He is more versatile than that (winger).

"In this case he can play more positions, but let's not carried get carried away because I could spend half my press conference talking about a player that might not come.”

Kompany also spoke about speculation linking him with a loan move for young Manchester City striker Liam Delap: “We are talking about a very young player, so the last thing I want to do is start something.

"I think we are always looking at players who can strengthen our team, but not everyone of the players that get mentioned we can go for.

"We have to get the balance between experience and young players.

"We have Scott Twine, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes, but we haven't had them all fit yet.