Burnley boss Vincent Kompany thought his free-scoring Clarets might fire a Turf Moor blank at some point!

The Clarets preserved their unbeaten home run under the Manchester City legend by taking a point off Sunderland, but they were prevented from scoring on their own patch for the first time in 23 games.

The Championship leaders, who can still secure promotion on Good Friday depending on results this weekend, had their chances to bring up win number 25 of the season, but the Black Cats managed to do what every other team before them had failed to do.

Anthony Patterson saved from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ashley Barnes went within a whisker of converting, Lynden Gooch deflected Josh Brownhill's attempt over the crossbar, while Manuel Benson failed to get Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross under control when finding space at the far post.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I thought it was going to happen at some point," admitted Kompany. "Sometimes it happens that the opposition finds a way, but that wasn't the case. I think my defenders will be pleased with a clean sheet and with the chances that we missed, on another day, my hope is that they go in on Friday.

"I never have that feeling [of not scoring], not with that team. Never. You know that eventually it is bound to happen and then it becomes important not to lose the game.

"Was it our best game? Probably not. But as a manager you've got to be behind your team when they've given everything. That's what they did. We move on to the next game."

Tony Mowbray's side, however, weren't without their own opportunities to upset the applecart. Dan Neil forced Arijanet Muric to turn his effort past the upright and then substitute Amad Diallo's effort was turned onto the crossbar by Josh Cullen.

Kompany continued: "It felt like it was on a knife edge for most of the game. It never felt like one team or the other was really running away with it.

"I'd say Sunderland played really well and made it tough for us, but my recollection now is that we had the better chances. On a night like today it takes one moment to lose the game or win the game. I can't see it now, but I'm sure tomorrow I'll see it as a good result.

"Sunderland took Fulham over two games and it was tight. These Championship teams are good; I like Sunderland, they've got an exciting young team, who can get better every week. We do as well.