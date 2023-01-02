Burnley boss Vincent Kompany supportive of "once in a lifetime" move for midfielder Ashley Westwood
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he will not stand in the way of a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for midfielder Ashley Westwood.
The 32-year-old is expected to wrap up a life-changing move to the MLS to bring his six-year stay at Turf Moor to an end.
The ex-Aston Villa man, who started his career at Crewe Alexandra, has reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Charlotte FC.
CLTFC, who narrowly missed out on the MLS Cup Playoffs last term, will open their Major League Soccer campaign at home to New England Revolution on Saturday, February 25, which could see Westwood make his debut.
The Nantwich-born middle man made 162 appearances for the Clarets in the Premier League, scoring seven goals, and featured five times in the club's Europa League campaign in 2018/19.
However, he sustained a serious ankle injury against West Ham United at the London Stadium in April following a collision with Nikola Vlašić and hasn't been seen since.
Vincent Kompany confirmed that he had played in a couple of behind-closed-doors friendlies for the Championship leaders during the break for the World Cup and was close to a return to competitive action.
Speaking after his side's 2-1 win away at Swansea City, the Manchester City legend said: "He is someone who has done a lot for the club and it is someone who I hold personally in high regard.
"Coming from his injury, I have said to him if there is an opportunity that is a once in the lifetime at this stage of his career after a big injury then we will look into it for him and that is exactly what we are doing.
"I can't confirm anything just yet but it is not a secret that we are allowing him to have a look into it."