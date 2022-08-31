Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have already completed 14 new first-team signings so far this window. In amongst that number are names such as Scott Twine, Luke McNally and Vitinho.

Kompany says the club could be looking at one or two more players before the window closes on Thursday at 11pm.

“It’s close and far (to a new signing) at the same time,” he said.

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You think someone is coming and then he’s not and then you think someone is not available and then he is.

“We could be looking at one or two players potentially joining us, but I think what I want to point out is that we’re not going to do anything desperately.

“It’s players that we’ve known from before and players that we’ve tried and for some reason it didn’t work out, and if they come then we’re happy and if they don’t then that completes the transfer window for us.”

Swansea forward Michael Obafemi is one player Burnley have been linked with. The former Southampton forward scored 12 goals Championship goals last campaign and already has one to his name this season.

“We’ve been in for a few players now,” says Kompany.

“At this stage of the season I can’t even keep up with who we’re being linked with.

“There’s this thing still where although he’s a really good player, he’s a Swansea player so unless a club engages with us, I’m not really willing to engage with individual cases.”

Of the 14 signings, Nathan Tella, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen have all joined the club on loan.

This is another option the Clarets are still looking into.

“We’re still allowed a few loans so it’s definitely something we’re exploring,” he added.

“For the right player, there’s always something (in the budget) left, but for us we’ve got to a place where it was important for me to be in a position where we don’t need to sell.