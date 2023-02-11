The 27-year-old has netted five times and added six assists this term to help propel the EFL's highest scorers to the top of the Championship.

That return, in just 28 league appearances, eclipses his previous best by two, achieved at Bristol City in consecutive campaigns from 2017/18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany identified Brownhill's influence on the table-toppers, ahead of the ex-Robins' meeting with former club Preston North End.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Friday 20th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Speaking about the club's number eight, who scored five times for the Lilywhites in 24 league starts, January's second tier Manager of the Month said: "He's brought that work-rate into the team this season. You know that he's a player who, if he gets into the right areas, has got the skills to finish, the skills to play a final ball, but he's given us so much more than that in terms of leadership and setting an example for the other lads.

"He's got that blend that we spoke about. Players like Anass Zaroury become better and quicker when they're around senior players like [Johann Berg] Gudmundsson, Barnesy, Corky, Browny, so it's important to have that blend. I think that is something that has been in our squad, partly by design, partly inherited, and that has been key so far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets can equal a couple of records if everything goes to plan against their Lancashire rivals at Turf Moor this afternoon.

They'll match a 96-year club record if they score for the 27th league game in succession and they'll also mirror a Championship milestone, held by Fulham and Aston Villa, should they win for a 10th time on the bounce.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hugs Josh Brownhill after the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Norwich City - Tuesday 25th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Ahead of the derby against North End, who have won four games in a row away from home, Kompany said: "We're playing against a very good defensive side so let's try and score first and then we'll worry about the records after. Those things tend to come when you don't think about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this moment, especially when records are mentioned, anyone is a threat now. If I was in the opposition it would definitely give me an extra bit of motivation to turn up with serious intent on the day."

He continued: "That's why to live with that kind of situation, it's almost a challenge to yourself, because nobody can be more willing than you are when you cross that line.