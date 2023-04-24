However, it won't be the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

The Clarets can wrap up the Championship title against their oldest and fiercest rivals tomorrow, but the game will come too soon for the 23-year-old Southampton ace.

The 19-goal forward, who was included in the EFL's Championship Team of the Season, sustained a minor muscle injury in the goal-less draw at Reading earlier this month and hasn't featured since.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kompany suggested that the ex-Arsenal academy star could re-join the squad on the grass at Gawthorpe at the end of the week, with the intent of getting him fit for the final game of the season against Cardiff City at Turf Moor.

"It's going well," said the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Season. "We still hope that we might have him back for the last game of the season. As things plan out we still intend to push it as much as we can, though we take nothing for granted. He's on a road to recovery and he's got his one final still to come.

"We have to be careful because when you push...hopefully he'll be training by the back end of the week, on the grass with the team maybe, but I'd have to check.

"I always have to be careful with these because lots of things can go wrong and then you lose three or four days and then the next thing you know the season is over."

The Manchester City legend continued: "The idea is to give him a chance for the last game. There are a few players like this, I think [Hjalmar] Ekdal has a chance as well. We'll try to get them back.

"He's another player at the beginning of the season who came in with all these question marks. Can I score goals? Can I play consistently? Can I keep my fitness levels up.

