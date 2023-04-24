News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
22 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
25 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany provides an update on Nathan Tella's fitness ahead of East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany claims that leading scorer Nathan Tella has "one final still to come" this season.

By Dan Black
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read

However, it won't be the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

The Clarets can wrap up the Championship title against their oldest and fiercest rivals tomorrow, but the game will come too soon for the 23-year-old Southampton ace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-goal forward, who was included in the EFL's Championship Team of the Season, sustained a minor muscle injury in the goal-less draw at Reading earlier this month and hasn't featured since.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Kompany suggested that the ex-Arsenal academy star could re-join the squad on the grass at Gawthorpe at the end of the week, with the intent of getting him fit for the final game of the season against Cardiff City at Turf Moor.

"It's going well," said the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Season. "We still hope that we might have him back for the last game of the season. As things plan out we still intend to push it as much as we can, though we take nothing for granted. He's on a road to recovery and he's got his one final still to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to be careful because when you push...hopefully he'll be training by the back end of the week, on the grass with the team maybe, but I'd have to check.

"I always have to be careful with these because lots of things can go wrong and then you lose three or four days and then the next thing you know the season is over."

The Manchester City legend continued: "The idea is to give him a chance for the last game. There are a few players like this, I think [Hjalmar] Ekdal has a chance as well. We'll try to get them back.

"He's another player at the beginning of the season who came in with all these question marks. Can I score goals? Can I play consistently? Can I keep my fitness levels up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When you don't play consistently you worry about playing five or six games in a row. Looking back now, it's a season he can keep in his library and say 'I can do it'. Now he can build on that for the rest of his career."

Related topics:BurnleyBlackburn RoversEast LancashireSouthamptonEFL