Burnley boss Vincent Kompany not concerned by lack of Championship experience

The Clarets are facing life back in the second tier for the first time since finishing the 2015/16 season as Championship winners, going 23 undefeated.

And Kompany is a stranger to life outside the top flight as a player and manager, with all his playing days in either the Belgian First Division with Anderlecht, Bundesliga with Hamburg and Premier League with Manchester City.

When he returned to Anderlecht as head coach in 2019, it was again in the Belgian First Division A.

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kompany, however, feels he will quickly learn the nuances of what is considered one of the toughest divisions in Europe.

He saId: "If we stay just on being honest, until you've done the Championship, you don't know anything about the Championship.

"But I'm a quick learner and I'm ready for the challenge.

"I'm completely also ready to admit what I don't know, so I'm surrounded by people who do know and make sure I do learn quickly.

"That's just a matter of time.