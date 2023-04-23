News you can trust since 1877
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany lands major Championship prize at the EFL Awards night

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany landed the big prize at the 2023 EFL Awards night.

By Dan Black
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 23:05 BST- 1 min read

The 37-year-old was presented with the Championship Manager of the Season award, beating Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick and Coventry City's Mark Robins for the accolade at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Sunday.

The Belgian has enjoyed an incredible campaign, securing promotion to the top-flight at the first time of asking, with seven games to go, and has netted the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award four times.

The Clarets are on the cusp of securing the title in the second tier, which comes with the prestige of returning to the Premier League as champions, and are still on course to become only the sixth club in the history of the division to hit the 100-point mark.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
The league leaders have won 26 games in the league this season, they’re the second highest scorers (81) among their rivals, own the meanest defence in the division (34 goals conceded), and recently embarked on a 22-game unbeaten run, which came to an end against QPR at the weekend.

“I saw the goal from Sarr (Goal of the Season) and I remembered how we were feeling at that stage,” said Kompany. “We were completely in the unknown. To be standing here 10 months later with a trophy in my hand...

"It has been a long journey and I am grateful for all the people that have helped me.

“Every step of the way I have been able to enjoy it because I have been surrounded by people that were backing me."

