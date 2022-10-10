The Clarets were in hot pursuit of Coventry City's key man in the summer, but negotiations broke down after the Championship campaign got underway.

The 24-year-old, who scored five times and added eight assists for the Sky Blues last term, suffered a serious hamstring tear in training just a few days before Mark Robins' side kicked off their season against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Asked how close the Clarets were to capturing the ex-Aston Villa youngster, who is under contract at the CBS Arena until June 2024, Kompany said: “Honestly, I don’t know. It’s purely a financial discussion and at the end of the day he’s a Coventry player now so he has to get back fit and perform for his coach and his club.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Callum O'Hare of Coventry City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Coventry City at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“There’s nothing else that matters for him, or for us. But it was handled between the chairmen, I think. We did 16 transfers (in the summer) and usually I just got a call in the morning to say, ‘yes, he’s coming,’ or ‘it's not going to happen’, that’s kind of how I handled it.

“There was a queue of clubs interested in Callum O’Hare and that’s what happens with good players. And he wasn’t the only one of that Coventry team who did really well last season."

Back in July, following Burnley's pre-season victory away at Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury Town, Kompany had shared his admiration for the creative midfielder, who earned a cap for England's Under 20s.

He said: "I'm all for transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

former international player Vincent Kompany pictured at the start of a soccer game between Belgian national team the Red Devils and Wales, Thursday 22 September 2022 in Brussels, game 5 (out of six) in the Nations League A group stage. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.