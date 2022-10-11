The ex-Anderlecht manager, who earned 89 caps for Belgium during a 15-year international career, is actually grateful that he has those conundrums to solve on a regular basis.

Brazilian full back Vitinho stepped in for regular right back Connor Roberts against Coventry City at the weekend, Jordan Beyer came in for Charlie Taylor while Belgian Under 21 international Anass Zaroury deputised for Manuel Benson, who was an unused substitute.

The competition for places is as hot as it has been at Burnley for some time and Kompany believes that his players are both understanding and accepting of the situation.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley interacts with their side during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Stoke City at Turf Moor on October 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"This team is filled with difficult decisions," said Kompany, following the 1-0 victory over the Sky Blues. "In the end I don't overthink it. They just have to get on with it.

"If you play, okay well done, performance yes or no, we will see after the game. If you don't play, get on with it because there might be an opportunity next time around."

The 36-year-old Premier League Hall of Famer is more than accustomed to a healthy tug of war between individuals in groups. He experienced it under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola as Manchester City rose to fame in the top flight.

"The one thing I can share is I've been in squads where every position were three internationals deep so your centre-back and the back-up and the back-up to the back-up are all internationals," he said.

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 8, 2022.

"You don't get time to dwell, you just have to get on with it. It's part of your job, twice a year you get to have a chat about it, which is every transfer window, but for the rest you could be wasting all your time worrying about why you are playing or not.