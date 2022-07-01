Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could raid former club Anderlecht

Kompany, at his first press conference last Friday, was asked about the prospect of returning to the Brussels club to bolster his Burnley squad, having been linked with the likes of Michael Amir Murillo, Majeed Ashimeru and Josh Cullen.

And while he admitted: “There are some interesting profiles for us in Belgium, so it is possible that players from the Belgian league will come” – with a swoop for Standard Liege duo Jackson Muleka and Samuel Bastien believed to be close to completion – Kompany added: “but, at the moment, I don’t think about getting players from Anderlecht.

"I don’t want to harm my former club. That is far from my intention.”

Anderlecht's Aqyei Enock pictured in action during a friendly match between Belgian first division soccer teams RSCA Anderlecht and STVV Sint-Truidense VV, ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Saturday 25 June 2022 in Neerpede, Anderlecht, Brussels. BELGA PHOTO DAVID CATRY (Photo by DAVID CATRY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID CATRY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

However, sources from Belgium suggest he retains an interest in Republic of Ireland midfielder Cullen, who Kompany signed in the summer of 2020 following 15 years with boyhood club West Ham.

Cullen, 26, has earned 20 caps for his country since his first in 2019.

He has a year remaining on his contract with Anderlecht.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 08: Josh Cullen of Republic of Ireland battles for possession with Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium on June 08, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

And Kompany is also thought to be interested in exciting young winger Enock Agyei, who was with RCS Verviers before joining Anderlecht in 2015.

Only 17, Agyei is a Belgium Under 17 international, scoring three goals in five appearances, playing all three games at last month’s UEFA Under 17 Championship Finals in Israel.

Left-footed but capable of playing on either flank, he has been with the Purple and Whites’ Under 21 side.

He signed professional with Anderlecht in 2020 with twin Ebenezer, a right back, with the pair under contract until 2023.