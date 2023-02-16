Burnley boss Vincent Kompany confirms that injuries to Jordan Beyer and Manuel Benson weren't as bad as first feared!

The 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach centre-half was withdrawn five minutes before the break at Turf Moor after pulling up innocuously following a brush with Hornets forward Keinan Davis.

Beyer, who was replaced by January signing Ameen Al-Dakhil, had previously missed away trips to Birmingham and Sunderland in October with a suspected torn muscle fibre, and could be absent for a similar amount of time.

That would rule him out for trips to Luton Town and Millwall, at the very least. Kompany said: “Like I said before, we don’t think it’s bad, meaning no dramatic scenarios. But the last thing we want to do is make it worse so we’ll see, but we don’t think it’s going to be long.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Preston North End at Turf Moor on February 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It’s just many games so I can’t tell you exactly which game he’ll be back for.”

Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson also continue to be monitored having missed a handful of games between them. The striker has had to overcome both injury and illness since being substituted in the goal-less draw at Portman Road as the Clarets were held by Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Asked about his recovery, Kompany commented: “It's good and to plan. Jay Rodriguez, he’s just had to shake off a couple of things. It was a niggle first and then he felt a little bit sick so that was the second thing that came on top of it, so he’s been a bit unfortunate and it’s nothing more than that.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back soon, but with the run of games, I can’t tell you exactly which game."

Burnley's Jordan Beyer battles with Watford's Keinan Davis The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Watford - Tuesday 14th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Benson was withdrawn against West Brom last month after being on the receiving end of a robust challenge from Baggies' full back Conor Townsend.

He has been sidelined ever since, though the medical staff have assured Kompany that his injury isn't as serious as was first feared.