With Wout Weghorst close to wrapping up a sensational move to Manchester United, and Jay Rodriguez the only recognised striker still contracted with the Clarets beyond the summer, the Manchester City legend is hoping to add to his side's firepower.

December's SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month nominee, who could lose long-serving scorer Ashley Barnes at the end of the season, accepts that he's fishing in a very shallow pool in terms of finding a forward that fits the ball.

Swansea City's Michael Obafemi, who was the subject of several bids from Burnley in the off-season, has fallen out of favour with Russell Martin in South Wales and is reportedly a top-target once again.

Republic of Ireland's striker Michael Obafemi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Nations League, league B group 1 football match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland on June 11, 2022. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The Championship leaders are believed to have had two bids rebuffed for the Republic of Ireland international, who has netted just three times for the Swans this term.

However, there remains a confidence that a deal can be agreed with the City outcast. "It is actually not too difficult to guess what we will be doing," said Kompany. "You have mentioned end of contracts plus loans and you tally all those up and you're going to need to replace them. We see the same thing.

"The only thing perhaps where I am a little bit on a different timeline is I don't want to project anything past us winning games in the Championship, that is the only thing that matters.

"It is a different problem to solve later on but for now the players we have are good, we want to see if we can add a little bit short term and long term, players who fit in either scenario.

STVV's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Oostende's David Atanga fight for the ball during a soccer match between KV Oostende and Sint-Truidense VV STVV, Saturday 26 February 2022 in Oostende, on day 29 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

"If we do (sign) a player now it will have to be a player that can help us right now and that can be with us in either scenario so the market is not that big for us — a player that can be good enough for the Premier League if that happens but also good enough to help us in the Championship if we stay in the Championship."

The former Belgium international is also looking to strengthen his group from a defensive standpoint, with three of his current back four on loan from Manchester City [Taylor Harwood-Bellis], Borussia Monchengladbach [Jordan Beyer] and Chelsea [Ian Maatsen].

Injury to England Under 21 captain Harwood-Bellis hasn't helped matters, though Kompany admitted that he was already on the lookout for reinforcements in that department prior to the defender's setback at Bournemouth.

Burnley are said to be making progress in their pursuit of Sint-Truiden defender Ameen Al-Dakhil, with the 20-year-old centre-half set for a medical in the coming days ahead of his proposed move.

Al-Dakhil, who has been capped once for the Belgium Under-21s, and has contributed to five clean sheets in 16 Belgian Pro League appearances, would leave the void left by Kevin Long's departure, while right backs Fahd Moufi [Portimonense] and Michael Murillo [Anderlecht] have been heavily linked following Matt Lowton's exit.

Kompany concluded: "We were always very clear on the fact that we have, and that doesn't have anything to do with Taylor's injury, three loan players across the back four. Eventually a gap will appear, whether it is now or not.

"But in the summer, no matter what the scenario is, a gap will appear (when loan players depart). If we can anticipate then we will try to do something in this window.

"With that we will see, we take the medicals very seriously and I am not thinking about not wanting to disclose anything but with the medical, if it goes wrong, and I am not confirming or denying (an interest) and a player has to go back then that can affect his career in a negative way.