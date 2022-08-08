Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes Josh Brownhill could be "one of the players of the Championship"

Brownhill swept home a superb effort five minutes after the restart to cancel out Dan Potts’ early opener for the Hatters, and while the Clarets couldn’t go on the claim a winner, four points from six against two of last season’s play-off sides, represents a solid start.

For the former Preston midfielder, it was only a fourth goal in 86 appearances for the Clarets, with the previous three all coming away from Turf Moor.

But have spent two and a half years in the Premier League, returning to this level, Brownhill already looks a class above.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Josh Brownhill of Burnley FC keeps the ball from Daniel Potts of Luton Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

And he is usually good for five goals a season in the Championship, which he achieved in his last three seasons at Bristol City, before joining the Clarets.

Three years ago, with the Robins in a similar state of flux to Burnley now, having seen 12 players come into the club, Lee Johnson made Brownhill – then 23 – captain in the injury absence of Bailey Wright, making him the youngest skipper in the Championship.

His leadership qualities were obvious then, and while he may not have the armband yet at Turf Moor, with Jack Cork captaining the side until Kompany names a long-term skipper, Brownhill would clearly be among the candidates for it.

Not the traditional screamer and shouter, Brownhill tends to lead by example with his attitude and consistency of performance, and Kompany already sees an influential player.

He was linked with West Ham – who tried to sign him when he joined Burnley in January 2020 – and Leeds in the summer, and asked whether it was key to keep hold of him, Kompany said: "Crucial.

“I think he was ready for the responsibility of being a key player, and he clearly is.

"He gives us so much off the ball, but also on the ball, and I see still some growth to his game.