The former Belgium international wasn’t able to shed any light on whether either player will start against the Blades at Bramall Lane, with a last-minute decision expected to be made in both cases.

Rodriguez, who shares the Championship’s top scorer tag with Blackpool’s Jerry Yates, netted his ninth goal of the season against Rotherham United on Wednesday evening, converting from close range in the first half from Nathan Tella’s assist.

But the 33-year-old was withdrawn with a quarter-of-an-hour of the fixture remaining, and replaced by Ashley Barnes, after going down innocuously and receiving treatment on the pitch.

He’ll be assessed in the moments leading up to the top-of-the-table clash in South Yorkshire as will Republic of Ireland international Cullen, who has been absent since the comeback win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last month.

The 26-year-old, who played under Kompany at Anderlecht, has been side-lined for victories over Norwich City, Reading and the Millers, all at Turf Moor, but could feature tomorrow with team-mate Josh Brownhill suspended.

"We will see, he [Jay Rodriguez] will be with us tomorrow and then we will make a decision,” said Kompany.

"It is the same with Josh. These guys will be travelling and we will have a little bit of a bigger squad with us tomorrow and we will see.

"I am not speculating too much, whoever is there to play will be well prepared. If some of the players can't play then we will rely on fresh legs and that is not a bad thing either."