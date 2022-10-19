The Manchester City legend handed the prospect his first Turf Moor start at the weekend when Swansea City came to town.

And the young winger didn't disappoint as he scored his first goal for the club in a man of the match display against The Jacks.

The summer signing from Charleroi, the 14th addition of 16 under the new management, set up Jay Rodriguez for the second before firing past Steven Benda on the stroke of half-time.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Ctr) makes his way to the dugout with his coaching staff

It was the 21-year-old's first goal in two months having netted for The Zebras in the last minute of a Belgian Pro League game against Waregem — where he'd played as a teenager — at Regenboogstadion.

Speaking about Zaroury, who had kept his place after making his full debut in the victory over Coventry City previously, Kompany said: "It's a player who I knew from when he was much younger.

"You can look into performances, but a lot of the time if you have a clear idea of what you want players to do for your team then it's just about whether they can tick the boxes.

"For example, can he keep the ball under pressure? Yes. Can he run in behind? Yes. Can he take a player one-on-one. Yes. Does he work hard when we don't have the ball? I think you've all seen it. Yes. Tick a box.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team-mates

"In the end when he has the right attitude you just go and do it and then you back him. You monitor behaviour, and attitude. If he's doing well, he plays, if he's drifting a little bit, somebody else plays. Talented players just need a push at the right time and they just need slowing down when they're getting carried away. He's a talented player."

Zaroury, born in Mechelen just like former Claret Steven Defour, had played 30 times for Lommel in his nation's second tier before getting his chance at Charleroi, making a scoring debut in a 3-0 win against Oostende.

He came off the bench to feature against Kompany's Anderlecht twice and seemingly made a lasting impression. Now the Premier League Hall of Famer has another exciting talent to consider for selection in the Championship.

He said: "I'm not surprised [he came to Burnley in the Championship]. If there's one thing I've done since I started my career, it's working with teams that have a lot of turnover and with very young players.

"We've been able to help those players a lot so for him he feels he is in the right environment. Vitinho is still young as well, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is young, Ian Maatsen, Jordan Beyer, Aro Muric, Nathan Tella, but I've known nothing different and I think players know that as well.

"With this squad still in a position where it has to be discovered, as much by the coaches as by the public, it is not about hanging on to who plays because if you hold them maybe Anass doesn't get a start.