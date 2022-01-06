Burnley boss Sean Dyche to miss Huddersfield Town FA Cup tie after testing positive for Covid-19

Sean Dyche

The Clarets boss is now isolating, and will hand over media duties on Thursday afternoon to assistant Ian Woan - for the first time since taking the reins in October 2012, while Woan will take charge against the Terriers at Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley are one of the Premier League clubs yet to ask for a postponement due to Covid cases, although they have had three games called off by their opponents - Watford, Aston Villa and Everton.