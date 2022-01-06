Burnley boss Sean Dyche to miss Huddersfield Town FA Cup tie after testing positive for Covid-19
Sean Dyche will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie at home to Huddersfield Town after a positive test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The Clarets boss is now isolating, and will hand over media duties on Thursday afternoon to assistant Ian Woan - for the first time since taking the reins in October 2012, while Woan will take charge against the Terriers at Turf Moor.
Burnley are one of the Premier League clubs yet to ask for a postponement due to Covid cases, although they have had three games called off by their opponents - Watford, Aston Villa and Everton.
However, after Ben Mee, Dale Stephens and Maxwel Cornet had to isolate recently, the Clarets were without Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Kevin Long and Josh Brownhill at Manchester United last Thursday due to cororavirus, with Rodriguez and Long returning to the squad for the game at Leeds on Sunday.