Burnley boss Sean Dyche to freshen up competitive group

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is renowned for his consistency of team selection.

But he believes his squad is so competitive, players not in the 18 one week could start the following game.

Dyche is pleased with the balance in his squad, having brought in Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Danny Drinkwater in over the summer.

The latter two have not been in a matchday squad yet, along with Matej Vydra, while Robbie Brady and Steven Defour remain unavailable through injury.

Kevin Long sat out the game at Arsenal on Saturday, replaced on the bench by Charlie Taylor, who missed out on the opening day against Southampton, and Dyche said: "We're getting back to fitness, Steven is a longer term situation but is back on the grass, Robbie is hopefully going to be back on the grass in the next week or so, and Charlie was back on the bench.

"The bench will change and at times the team will change as well because I want to keep the players alive, there's a really good group and I've enjoyed what they've done in pre-season, so I want to make sure everyone has a part and everyone is alive and stimulated and ready to play."

He added: "We have such a competitive group now that I want to keep them all involved.

"I think the bench could change and it would be that you were not on the bench but could go straight into the team.

"There is that much competition now but that means some have to miss out, the idea is that we will get people back on the bench to keep them stimulated and keep them part of the group.

"We only have a smallish group so that is important to keep the mentality right."

And Dyche's bench could change according to who and where Burnley are playing: "We choose accordingly, away from home, not always but you generally you probably go slightly more defensive and cover.

"At home you often go for more strikers, wide players and more production but we will plan it as we see fit for each game that comes."