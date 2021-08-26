Burnley boss Sean Dyche tight-lipped on Maxwel Cornet speculation

Maxwel Cornet

Aaron Lennon signed a one-year deal after around a month training with his former club, making his second debut in the Carabao Cup second round clash at Newcastle United, adding to Dyche’s options out wide, where Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are the only other recognised senior wingers.

However, the club are working to land Ivory Coast international Maxwell Cornet, having agreed a club record-equalling £15m fee with Lyon for the 24-year-old.

Cornet reportedly did not train with Lyon on Wednesday, with Burnley believed to be in discussions over his personal terms, as they attempt to convince the former France Under 21 international to make the move to the Premier League.

Cornet’s preference is thought to be a move to Hertha Berlin, but the Bundesliga club have yet to match Burnley’s offer to Lyon.

Dyche, asked whether the deal was close, replied: “Not in this moment, there seems to be a lot of noise about us signing players, but until they’re in the building, that’s when I start talking about them.

“I will update you when I know.

“I am certainly a little bit wiser than you but not that wise!”

With the transfer deadline at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dyche is well aware of the need to bring players in before the window closes.

His squad was stretched again at Newcastle, without Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens, and he is eager to add new faces for more depth, as well as the in-house competition that brings.

He feels that can also bring out the best of his existing players, and Dyche admitted: “I have said all along that we are in a run of six seasons in the Premier League, and you want to be in a position where your squad is improving and developing.

“I think it has developed, but now we need new players coming in to bring that bit of sharpness, because when new players come in, other players often look a bit sharper.

“That can be done, but we will just have to wait and see.”

Dyche was pleased to have Lennon back at his disposal – a player he wanted to keep last summer: “He just knows how we work and he is an experienced player who has been good around the group.

“He has come back in training and looks super fit and hungry.