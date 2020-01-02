Burnley boss Sean Dyche's winter transfers ranked
With January's transfer window opening, we've taken a look at all the mid-season signings made by Clarets chief Sean Dyche during his time at the club.
We've listed 15 players who have made a move to Turf Moor - either permanently or on loan - during the second half of the campaign. Do you agree with how we've ranked these signings?
1. 15. George Green
The former Everton forward was signed on an initial six-month contract after impressing on trial. He had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Salford City and was eventually released in the summer of 2017.
2. 14. Lloyd Dyer
The former Leicester City and Watford speed merchant made just three appearances as a substitute as Sean Dyche's side won the Championship title. He featured for just over an hour in total.
3. 13. Fredrik Ulvestad
The Norweigan midfielder made just 10 appearances in nearly three years at the club. The 27-year-old, now with Djurgaardens, was eventually shipped out on loan to Charlton Athletic in League One.
4. 12. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou
The Frenchman, an 11m signing for Spurs in 2016, made just two starts for the Clarets - in victories against West Brom and Watford - and another six appearances from the bench during a loan spell two years ago.
