Burnley boss Sean Dyche pleased with performance against Leeds - and with new signing Maxwel Cornet

The Clarets picked up their first Premier League point of the season, which would have been all three but for a fortunate late leveller, on a day where the club announced Cornet's arrival in a deal valued at 15m Euros by the Ligue 1 club.

Cornet will join the Ivory Coast on international duty, before linking up with his new club ahead of the trip to Everton in 15 days.

And Burnley go into the break 16th, with Chris Wood opening the scoring against his old club, before Patrick Bamford's equaliser.

Dyche looked back on the game: "Leeds are a tricky side to play against, they like to make it like a basketball match and go man for man, and I thought we contained them pretty well during the game, they had a couple of breakaways first half, which you expect them to have, and we dealt with that.

"They had one golden chance, and we had a really good chance with Johann, so not much in the game in that respect.

"We started very well in the second half, and really took the game on, so I was pleased with that.

"We got the goal and I just think we were very unfortunate with their goal.

"I don't like to excuse goals, I think every goal can be stopped, but Chas slips, Ben Mee gets a great block, then it hits Ben, hits their player and goes in.

"I'm aggrieved by that one because it was very unlucky."

Dyche feels performances have been good, without any reward so far, and added: "I thought we were decent against Brighton, should have scored more, and we gave away a couple of soft goals.

"Liverpool is a tough ask, but the performance was decent, and today I thought it was decent.

"You have to make decent performances wins, obviously, but I don't think we were a million miles away, against tricky opposition.

"We managed the game well, our tactical shape was good, we just lost our way a little around when they scored, without them opening us up.

"And it was a bit of a stuffy goal."

Burnley are now 13 games without a home win in all competitions, but Dyche countered: "Performances change things.

"Not many realise our away form was terrific last season, so there has to be a balance.

"We have to work hard to make it go in our favour, and I thought we did today.

"There wasn't a tremendous amount wrong in our performance, but we still have to find that cutting edge.

"I saw something that said 'Leeds add to Burnley woes' and they have a point more than us!"

And on Cornet, Dyche said: "The first thing he's going to bring is the chance to settle in, get used to the area, living here and what the club has to offer, and the team.

"We'll hopefully help him transition well, and look forward to giving him the freedom to come and play with us."