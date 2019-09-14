Burnley boss Sean Dyche ‘pleased to get away with a point’ from Brighton

Sean Dyche accepted his side were fortunate to come away from the Amex Stadium with a point.



While he was pleased with the first half performance, he was at pains to understand a second half where his side just didn’t get going.

Sean Dyche gets his message across

They fell behind to a volley from Neal Maupay, and it looked like the Clarets were going to leave pointless, before substitute Jeff a Hendrick drilled in a superb equaliser at the death.

Dyche said: “A strange one, from my view, about us, first 25 minutes we were very good, they couldn’t play out, they looked a bit frustrated, the crowd were getting frustrated, we pressed well, we broke their play up, created chances, and my biggest gripe is you’ve got to score when you’re on top.

“At this level you have to score, it’s very important.

“They went back to a more familiar shape from last season, and that settled things to half-time, and second half we didn’t start, and they did.

“Credit to them. I thought they were the better side second half.

“They didn’t really pepper us or anything, but we never got to grips with the game, too long, too straight...they’re a very big side, four giant defenders at the back.

“And we kept knocking it straight to them.

“We huffed and puffed, without ever looking like too much, so I was pleased with the changes.

“They definitely affected the game, individually and tactically, and then we end up scoring a fantastic goal, the build up to it, and a brilliant strike.

“So a strange one on reflection, but probably the right mentality to keep going no matter what, so I’m definitely pleased to get away with a point, only second half though, first we were good.

“Second we probably get away with one, it’s nip and tuck, not a lot in it chances wise, and we had to find a goal and we did.”

Nick Pope wasn’t overly stretched by the home side, as Dyche noted: “I don't think Popey was making loads of saves, it was a poor goal to concede but not anyone in particular, it was the unit and the distances and we didn't work hard enough to stop the cross which came from our own free kick at the other end.

“It was a poor goal by our standards but it was more about the feel of the game and we didn't get to grips with the game. I thought we were not good enough in the second half.”

And Dyche hailed his side’s strong jaw, which has been a feature of his sides in almost seven years at the helm: “I thought, when we changed it, we just started to find a few passages, without peppering their goal, but we just calmed the game down, found two or three passing movements, still got in some good areas, a couple of bad touches, and then you do think it’s probably got away from us.

“But, the good thing with me being here a long time and working with this group and all the others, we’ve always shown a strong mentality and strong jaw.

“And the thing I always believe in, is we can find a chance. In the end it wasn’t a maybe, it was a fantastic bit of play, but I do always believe we can find a chance to take something, and that strong mentality has paid us back.”

Burnley were aggrieved to only take a point at Wolves last month, so this was something of a role reversal: “I thought we did enough to win at Wolves, probably everyone did, but we didn’t, and second half they were the better side here, but you nick a point, so you take it.

“You have to find what you can in the Premier League, as we know, it’s not easy, you have to take everything you can get