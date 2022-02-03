Burnley boss Sean Dyche on the availability of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst and leading scorer Maxwel Cornet for Saturday's game against Watford

The Netherlands international was the only new face through the door at Turf Moor during the winter transfer window as the towering striker made the switch from German side VfL Wolfsburg.

The 29-year-old scored 59 goals in 113 starts in the Bundesliga while adding another half-century of finishes during separate spells with Heracles and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Asked if he's ready to make his bow against the Hornets, Dyche said: "He's got a good chance of featuring. He's fit and well, we've tested him and he's enjoying the challenge so far. We've got a great group here so there are no issues there with trying to fit in to what we do.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley gives his side instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

"His goal record suggests he can score, he's technically a good player as well as having that physical prowess because of his sheer size. I think he's got that technical quality that can add to what we're trying to do here and what we're trying to achieve.

"He offers us something different, certainly from our scouts' knowledge and what we've seen. He's enjoyed his training this week so we'll see how it goes."

The Burnley boss was slightly more coy on Maxwel Cornet, who returned following Ivory Coast's exit on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Lyon forward, 25, started the 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in the group stages, but didn't get another opportunity until extra-time in their round of 16 clash at Stade omnisport de Douala.

Netherlands international Wort Weghorst signed for Burnley from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

He scored his penalty in the shoot-out, but Mo Salah's decisive kick sent the Elephants packing. "Maxwel is a little bit later coming back after having a couple of extra games so we'll have to be a little bit more careful with him because he didn't play a lot while he's been away," said Dyche.

"The training schedule is different as is the game schedule as well. They certainly come into the thinking."