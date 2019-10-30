Burnley boss Sean Dyche not resting on his laurels after remarkable seven years at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche isn't resting on his laurels as he looks back on a remarkable seven years at the helm.

Dyche was appointed Clarets boss on October 30th, 2012, replacing Eddie Howe, who had returned to Bournemouth just over a fortnight earlier.

Burnley sat 14th in the Championship table, after caretaker Terry Pashley collected two wins, before a 4-0 reverse at leaders Cardiff City - in front of the watching Dyche.

The Clarets were below derby rivals Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool in the league, but would finish the season 11th, above both, and have been Lancashire's best side ever since.

The rest is history, twice guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League, the second time as Championship winners, earning a seventh-place finish in the top flight, and European football for the first time in 51 years, and the club are currently in their fourth-successive season in the Premier League, and fifth in sixth under Dyche.

Add the magnificent state of the art Barnfield Training Centre at Gawthorpe, and Dyche's legacy is literally set in stone.

He spoke of the changes in the intervening seven years, in which - after Jim Bentley's switch from Morecambe to AFC Fylde on Monday, he has now become the third-longest serving manager in English football, behind Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth, and Howe.

He said, in the Arthur Bellamy Media Centre: "There were probably two of you here, that was that, the media side of things done, so this has considerably changed, and Arthur Bellamy was still living here at that time.

"Joking apart, it's changed radically, both on and off the pitch, which I've been pleased with.

"They're both important from where the club was, to where it is now, and we all know the story, but improving the infrastructure the first time we got up was an important factor for the whole club for the next however many years.

"Now it's the reverse and we're trying to put it on the pitch, to enhance that side of things, but still keeping a balance, which is tricky to find.

"But it's important for the club to build on what we've laid down the last seven years, and that includes me and beyond, that's how it should work for the betterment of it."

Dyche was Mike Garlick and John Banaszkiewicz's first managerial appointment, with Dyche noting it was his first interview, having been harshly replaced at Watford after their best finish in four seasons: "I thought we could build something, not necessarily to where we are now, but you go into a football club believing in what you do and what you think you can change, but it would be a tall order and I would be a liar if I said we would do everything we've done to this day.

"I have looked back on my interview, not very often, but recently someone asked me about it, and it was my first interview in my life, so that was quite interesting to see what I put down and what has been achieved, and there's quite a bit, so maybe I was a good liar!

"One interview, one job, like my penalty record!"