Burnley boss Sean Dyche looking to "safeguard" current performance level against Spurs

And boss Sean Dyche is eager to "safeguard" his side's current performance level, which has seen them pick up points against the Gunners and Manchester United, before easing past Brighton 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday.

While the Clarets can't match the form of relegation rivals Newcastle this calendar year so far, with the Magpies and Liverpool the only unbeaten sides in the Premier League in 2022, Burnley have only lost once, the narrow 1-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Dyche is delighted with his players' work since the 3-1 defeat at Leeds at the turn of the year, something of a watershed moment, and ahead of Wednesday night's visit of Spurs, he explained: "When you start over-thinking any kind of performance, it's when you're at your worst.

Jack Cork challenges Yves Bissouma

"Singers always say when they see a crowd, they're at their worst, it's when they just feel it, they're at their best.

"It's the same with footballers, when you are playing well and open-mindedly, you just sense the crowd, you don't know they are there, it's just a noise, and the focus on the game is so clear.

"When it's not, you can hear everything, and the intensity grows.

"We want people to find that fluid feeling, and Corky was a good example of that at Brighton, Browny as well, fearless against Liverpool of all people, Wout has come in with a different view - 'Yeah, I'll take it on', Maxwel similar but different.

"There are different ways people can lock into their psychology if you like, to play.

"Usually when they are relaxed, in that zone, they are clear-minded.

"The last five games we've gone back to our basic principles.

"That's given the players something to anchor in their performance, and once they do the basics, their freedom comes

"Sometimes it gets a bit misty, but we're back to that and now we have to safeguard it."

Jack Cork delivered what Dyche felt was arguably his best performance of the season at Brighton, coming in for Ashley Westwood, who had tested positive for Covid.

Since returning for a third spell at the club in 2017, invariably Cork has started when fit, but has made only nine Premier League appearances this season, and Dyche added: "We had a chat with him to strip it back, go back to basics.

"He's a very good footballer, two touch, rely on your instincts, because he reads the game so well.

"A different version but Joey (Barton) was never quick, like Corky, but his brain gets him there.

"He's played so many games in the Premier League, he sees the picture quickly and sets off quickly.