Burnley boss Sean Dyche linked with shock move to Premier League rivals, unexpected new favourite for Arsenal job, and more

It is a couple of days until the Premier League is back, with Burnley in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. In the latest set of Premier League rumours manager Sean Dyche has been linked with a move to a rival club, and there is a surprising new favourite for the Arsenal job.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has worked wonders in building the club into an established Premier League outfit, so it is perhaps unsurprising that rival clubs are interested in his services.

A report in the Daily Mirror has suggested that West Ham United are considering Dyche as a replacement for Manuel Pellegrini, who is under-pressure at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have lost three consecutive games, and Pellegrini is one of three Premier League managers under-pressure, alongside Arsenal's Unai Emery and Everton's Marco Silva.

Whether Dyche would be interested in a move to the capital is another matter, and Clarets fans will be hoping that any approaches for him are rebuffed.

Other names reported to be in the frame for the West Ham job include David Moyes, Rafael Benitez and Chris Hughton.

The rest of today's headlines:

Manchester United target Erling Haaland will likely cost £85m to prise away from RB Salzburg. (Various)

Everton and West Ham are both fighting to land David Moyes as their new manager. The Scot has managed at both clubs previously. (Various)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of clubs that have held talks with £110m rated Kai Havertz over a move. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City are the latest club credited with interest in Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are keen on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their replacement for under-pressure Unai Emery. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. (The Sun)