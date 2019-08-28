Burnley boss Sean Dyche expresses his sympathy as Bury Football Club are expelled by the EFL

Sean Dyche has learned just how much football means to fans in this northern hotbed since taking the Burnley job in 2012.

The 48-year-old appreciates the cultural value it holds in society, he knows for some that it's simply a way of life, he's seen the passion and devotion first hand.

The demise of Bury Football Club, and the ongoing struggles surrounding Bolton Wanderers, has really hit home and confirmed the complexities within the business side of the sport.

The Shakers were expelled by the English Football League on Tuesday evening after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.

The League One club are the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992 and, as a consequence, the third tier will now comprise of 23 clubs for the rest of the season, with only three teams to be relegated.

Dyche said: "I think when I first came up to these parts it was a real hotbed of football, there has been a few ups and downs along the way for different clubs in this area.

"I don't want to see any club in trouble, particularly in this area, because I have come to understand how important the football is here, culturally, for the towns and for the energy of the area and I think that is important.

"It shows the complexities and the demand from fans and boards on managers to be successful while not throwing everything at it so the clubs end up in trouble.

"It is a fine balance, there is a big demand from fans of all clubs to be successful and you understand why, but there has to be a balance and a model of the club that can sustain it to at least make sure it does not fall into real trouble."

Dyche experienced something similar himself around the same time he had become Eddie Howe's successor at Turf Moor.

His hometown team, Kettering Town, dropped from the fifth to the eighth tier of the pyramid seven years ago due to financial difficulties and just about escaped liquidation in 2013 as their winding-up order was rescinded by London's High Court.

"The history of the clubs in these parts is very important," he said, as Bury's 134-year existence was brought to an end.

"Coming from a small town like Kettering, even when Kettering Town fell into trouble and had to go right down the leagues and restart.

"I have experienced it and my point is that was a non league club but still important to the area so we don't want to see the League clubs go out of business."

Founded in 1885 and first elected to the EFL nine years later, Bury were playing in what is now known as the Championship as recently as 1999 and have twice won the FA Cup.

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said it was "one of the darkest days" in the league's history, and added: "I understand this will be a deeply upsetting and devastating time for Bury's players, staff, supporters and the wider community.

"There is no doubt today's news will be felt across the entire football family."