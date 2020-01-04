Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismisses Joe Hart and Ben Gibson speculation

While Sean Dyche has said it is "unlikely" there will be any new faces in the January window, he maintains there will be no-one leaving Turf Moor either.

There has been speculation about the future of Ben Gibson, linked with loan moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne, while there have been suggestions Aston Villa are keen on Joe Hart to replace Tom Heaton, who is out for the rest of the season.

Dyche said: "It is highly unlikely that anyone leaves, and if they are leaving there will be a reason why that fits either our club, or why we can affect that situation

"We've been linked with a lot, a player for £21m? Must be the wrong club, a typo.

"Joe seems alright to me, he performed like he wasn't frustrated, he performed with a clear-mindedness, very good pro, good around the group, I was impressed with him."

As regards incomings, Dyche added: "It is not just about budgets,although they are a big thing here.

"It is about players that fit into those budget lines, and therefore fit into the team and the position.

"We have been through it many times and it is not easy, and I don't think it will be an easy window yet again."