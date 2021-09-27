Burnley boss Sean Dyche determined to win at all costs!

You either win, or you don't. It's as simple as that!

The 50-year-old takes very little interest in 'hard luck' stories.

And he won't entertain the tale of the Clarets 'nearly' ending their winless streak.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England.

The Premier League's longest-serving manager just wants three points, however they come.

"I'm not bothered what it feels like; the realities are the realities," he said.

"Deserving points and actually getting them means nothing at the end of the season.

"You've got to get the points on the table whether you deserve them or not."

The 2-2 draw with Leicester City was Burnley's ninth Premier League game without victory.

They've taken two points from 27 on offer when accounting for last season's finish.

The Clarets led twice against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

But they were pegged back on both occasions by Jamie Vardy, who also scored an own goal.

"You can't 'luck out' in the Premier League every week," said Dyche, who saw his side denied a late winner.

"There is no naivety in my world of football, neither with the players', they know they have got to turn these into wins.

"We didn't see the game through, we nearly won it at the end, we conceded two very soft goals from our point of view, among some individual and collective defensive moments.

"We created chances, there was a good energy to the side, a good framework to the side, so a lot to be generally pleased with."

Dyche, who recently extended his stay at Turf Moor, hasn't witnessed a win in the league since Burnley beat Fulham at Craven Cottage in May.

Norwich City are next up for the Clarets. The Canaries, who are pointless after six games, are rooted to the foot of the division.

Dyche said: "I'd prefer to deserve something, then build on it, and turn it into wins, but we're actually performing at a reasonable level.

"I would take that but, equally, I would take a scruffy 1-0. If we have to take a scruffy, ugly one to win, then we'll take it.

"In attack we are creating chances and that is pleasing in a way and we have to make sure that balance is right and with these decent performances, turn them into wins."

He added: "It's not going too far away from what we believe is right while just trying to add those details into our performance to make sure it is right.